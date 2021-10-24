Kickboxers selected for State meet

Nagpur, Oct 24

The district kickboxers have been selected for the State championship during the trials organised by Kick Boxing Sports Association at Victors Karate Academy, Bhim Chowk.

In all 120 kickboxers participated in the trials. The selected players will represent Nagpur district in the State-level championship to be held at Ahmednagar from October 29 to 31. The team will be leaving on October 28, informs the president of the association Ravikant Meshram.

Secretary of the association Amit Shende, treasurer Shrikant Meshram and others have wished best luck to the district players.

Team

Kalash Gondane, Salloni Jambhulkar, Niharika Negdeve, Tejaswini Gedam, Sakina Punawala, Prachita Patil, Kadambari Khaprade, Janhavi Meshram, Ruchika Meshram, Vidhan Kotangale, Touhid Khan, Kushal Borikar, Namit Khapre, Atharva Bhilkar, Hrudesh Uikey Vaibhav Piprude, Pratyush Sakhare, Manmit Shende, Saksham Borkar, Mithilesh Sakhare, Daksh Ramteke, Daksh Sorde, Tushit Nikose, Divyanshu Mohabe, Nitkash Korade and Divesh Meshram.