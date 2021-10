Komal to lead Vidarbha women team

Nagpur, Oct 11

Seasoned campaigner Komal Zanzad will lead Vidarbh senior women team for the One-Day Tournament organised by BCCI at Vishakhapatnam from October 31 to November 6.

Vidarbha will start its campaign against Goa on October 31.

Team:Komal Zanzad, Latika Inamdar, Prangini Chauhan, Disha Kasat, Bharti Fulmali, Snehal Maniyar, Vaishnavi Khandkar, Ankita Bhongade, Kanchan Nagwani, Nupur Kohale, Reena Paul, Gagri Wankar, Vaibhavi Sonawane, Saloni Rajput, Raveena Singh, Anchal Sahu, Sanya Chaurasiya, Krutika Pophali, Sivani Dharne and Ayushi Thakre.

Schedule

31..10.2021 - Goa vs Vidarbha

01.11.2021 - Viodarbha vs Mizoram

03.11.2021 - Gujarat vs Vidarbha

04.11.2021 - Vidarbha vs Haryana

06.11.2021 - Vidarbha Vs Madhya Pradesh