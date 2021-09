Kumudini secures place in State Wushu team

Dr Sharad Bakde, Secretary Sevadal Dal Krida Mandal; Vaishali Barbate, Owner of Arya Cars; Swapnil Waghule, Owner of Avis Fitness Studio, Deepak Bisen, Secretary NDWA and all other coaches and members of the association were present during the closing ceremony.

Those who won medals in the sub junior category were:

Sub-junior Boys: (Under 15 kg) Shrivash Yadav (gold), Sunny Parki (silver); (Under 20 kg) Sparsh Temburne (gold), Aditya Verma (silver); (Under 24 kg) Jeet Paramanik (gold), Vaibhav Prajapati (silver); (Under 28 kg Group A) Prathamesh Thakre (gold), Manas Kularkar (silver); (Under 28 kg Group B) Manthan Lenjewar (gold), Vaishkya Karwade (silver); (Under 32 kg Group A) Ashwin Wanjari (gold), Rajat Pagade (silver); (Under 32 kg Group B) Rakesh Shende (gold), Saksham Mohod (silver); (Under 36 kg) Himanshu Wankhede (gold), Ghanshyam Tiple (silver); (Under 39 kg) Kartik Reddy (gold), Harshal Chaudhari (silver); (Under 42 kg) Pranay Thakur (gold), Prathamesh Nanwatkar (silver); (Under 45 kg) Aayush Alone (gold); (Under 48 kg) Parth Mirashe (gold), Shubh Jha (silver); (Under 56 kg) Piyush Channekar (gold).

Sub-junior Girls: (Under 15 kg) Shivanshi Yadav (gold), Shivasvi Bangre (silver); (Under 20 kg) Yugandhara Bawane (gold), Ananya Halve (silver); (Under 24 kg) Khushi Talmale (gold), Vaishnavi Gupta (silver); (Under 28 kg) Sonakshi Rohankar (gold), Swara Mahatme (silver); (Under 32kg) Samiksha Rathod (gold), Mahi Badhel (silver); (Under 36 kg Group A) Janvi Akhade (gold), Arnavi Moharkar (silver); (Under 36 kg Group B) Anushka Nagdawne (gold), Vaishnavi M (silver); (Under 39 kg) Mahi Panpaliya (gold), Akansha Sage (silver); (Under 42 kg) Kumudini Bisen (gold), Saniksha Channe (silver); (Under 45 kg Group A) Radha Bawane (gold), Trisha Parate (silver); (Under 45 kg Group B) Janvi Halmare (gold), Mahi Bangar (silver); (Under 48 kg) Hrutuja Gondhare (gold), Mahi Jatre (silver); (Under 52 kg) Aditi Halve (gold), Kinjal Sarve (silver).