Likhita excels in Sanskrit contest

Nagpur, Sept 3

Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass student Keerti Likhita excelled in the Inter-School Virtual Sanskrit Recitation and Speech Competition conducted by GH Raisoni Institute recently. She narrated the story of Shri Adhishankaraacharya. Likhita’s enthusiasm, diction, confidence, fluency and content knowledge was commended by the judges and they bestowed her with the third prize. Likhita was congratulated by the management of the school, founder principal and advisor Radhika Mehra, principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde and the staff.