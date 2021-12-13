Lokmat Golden Jubilee rapid chess tourney on Dec 18,19

Total cash prize of Rs 40,000 would be distributed along with attractive trophies. The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs 9,999 whereas the runners-up will get Rs 8,000. The third prize would be Rs 6,000. Other cash prizes are fourth Rs 4,000 , fifth Rs 3,000 , sixth Rs 2,000 , seventh Rs 1500, eighth Rs 1,000, ninth Rs 1000, tenth Rs 1000 and Rs 500 each to 11th to 15th place holders.

Apart from it the first three winners in age categories including Under-7 boys and girls, Under-9 boys and girls, Under-11 boys and girls, Under-13 boys and girls and Under-15 boys and girls will get trophies. Each participant will get a certificate of participation.

On December 18 the tournament would be inaugurated at 5 p.m followed by five three rounds. On the next day (Sunday) remaining six rounds would be played from 9 a.m. onwards. The prize distribution function would be held at 4 pm. For more details and entry interested can contact Pravin Pantawne of NDCA on Mobile no 9372560695.