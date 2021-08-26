LRR facilitates cyclist Gupta

Laughter Riders and Runners Nagpur felicitated Nishant Gupta who has achieved various milestones. Within a short span of two years, he has completed 90,434 km of cycling. He has successfully completed 1x1800 km, 2x1000km, 1x700km, 4x600km, 1x500 km, 7x400km, 31x300km, 34x200km, 300x100km and lastly 77x50 km cycle rides without any support.

Recently Nishant Gupta travelled from Amravati to Nagpur by cycling, did a 300 km BRM here and then returned to Amravati also via cycling. As Such a great personality arrived in our city Nagpur, so the LRR group felicitated Nishant Gupta by honouring him with a momentum at the hands of NMC commissioner Radhakrishna B and Kishor Thutheja.

LRR's appeal to all the Nagpur city citizens is to inculcate the habit of cycling in our lives. LRR has appealed to the walkers and runners to join the rally at Walker's Street on September 2021 for the occasion of World Car Free Day at 7 am. This information is provided by Nurul Hak, the Founder of LRR Nagpur