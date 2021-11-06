LRR honours Gondia cyclist Ashok Kumar

Laughter Riders and Runners (LRR) honoured Gondia cyclist Ashok Kumar who

started cycling from Gondia to Ramtek, and then Ramtek to Nagpur on a single gear cycle with a moto ' Save Environment'

LRR welcomed him with a garland. In 1981 he pedalled whole Maharashtra,Goa and Karnataka. and in 1987 he pedalled from Gondia -Mumbai-Gujrat-Rajasthan- Uttar Pradesh and returned Gondia.

In 1982 he pedaled from Gondia to Aurangabad.

On 3 Dec 2019 he started cycling from Gondia to Jammu Kashmir which is around 1950 km and he completed in just 25 days. His next target is to do cycling from Gondia to Pune and Lonavla on December 25. LRR founder Nurul Ha, president Kishor Thuthreja, Ismail Khan, Mahesh Kewlramani, Girish Sadhwani,Prakash Khemchandani,Mahendra Jassal, Akash Jain,Mangesh, Ashu,Vidhya, Sai, Narendra Chawla , Jitendra Pal Singh were preset.