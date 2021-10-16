LRR members excel in 6-km run

The chief guest for this event was Chetak Mehdikar. Director of Edify School Indrapreet Singh Tuli flagged off the event.

Around 30 members of LRR participated in this run Main attraction of this event was 82-year-old Domaji Chaple who also completed this 6 km run. LRR founder Nurul Hak gave warm-up session and post-run stretching exercise to all the participants.

Adnan Hak ,Affan Hak , Sai Godpole ,Farah Hak, Renu Siddhu , Amresh Kumar , Binita Kumar, Nikhil Naik , Amoli Naik , Salman Quazi, Vidhya Waghde , Nilesh Choudhary , Rani Choudhary , Shaurya Choudhary , Sachin Kumbhare, Himanshu Landge ,Bhaskar Langde , Pratish Singh , Payal Dhurve, Naman Parekar, Sushant Khobragade , Abhay khanvikar, Rohit , Vinod Mishra, Tushar Gulhane , Mahesh Landge participated in this run.