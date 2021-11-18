Lunge slams century as Reshimbagh win

batting first Reshimbagh scored 204 for five in 25 overs. Their innings was revolved around Lunge who smashed 114 in 80 balls hitting 14 boundaries and one six. Sandy Shende (38) and Bhuvan Dumbhere (20) were other main scorers. For Ruby, Siddharth Panwar got two wickets for 44 runs.

In reply, Ruby were restricted to 149 for nine in 25 overs. Kuwar Bawankar remained unbeaten on 49. Aryan Bais (21) and Randitya Singh (20) were other scorers.

For Reshimbagh, Naitik Dhande claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 28 runs. Kish Sonkusare (2 for 15) also bowled well.