Maha sepak takraw teams declared

Nagpur, Nov 17

Maharashtra Sepak Takraw Association declared the men and women’s team for the upcoming 31st Senior National Sepak Takraw Championship to be held at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, Punjab from November 21 to 25.

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, MSTA president Vipin Kamdar, secretary Dr. Yogendra Pandey, vice-president, Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dr Devendra Wankhede, Dr Javed Rana, Dr Amit Kanwar and others wished best wishes to the team for the championship.

Teams

Men's: Pamir Shahare (Captain), Irshad Saghar, Samerruddin Sheikh, Sameer Thool, Modh, Sohail, Aniket Kale, Amol Rathod, Saurabh Kosulkar, Ashit Shrivas (Coach), Kunal Evenate (Manager)

Women's: Madhura Tepale (Captain), Ritu Sharma, Nandini Alane, Mahek Sheikh, Shradhha Awasti, Kalyani Bile, Sanchita Pawar, Bhakti Birangaddi, Dr. Amrita Pande (Coach), Divya Sharma (Manager)