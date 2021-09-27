Makode, Anamika for world badminton championship

Nagpur, Sept 27

Kiran Makode of LIC of India, Nagpur Division, and Anamika Durgapurohit of CAG will be representing the Indian Badminton squad which will be participating in the BWF World Senior Badminton Championship to be held in Spain. Southpaw Kiran V Makode and Anamika Durgapurohit got selected for the World Seniors Championships by virtue of their excellent performance in just concluded All India Masters Nationals Badminton Tournament in Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, GOA.

Kiran will represent India in two events, Singles 50 and Mixed Doubles 50 ( with partner Poonam Tatawadi of Bhopal) while Anamika will represent in one event 45 mixed doubles with her partner Deepak Saxena of CAG.

Kiran V Makode has created a record of sorts by getting selected for the sixth time in the Indian team for the prestigious BFW World Senior Badminton Championship. Earlier he has represented Indian team in World Championships on FIVE occasions in Spain ( 2009) Turkey ( 2013) Sweden ( 2015 ) Kochi ( 2017 ) & Poland (2019)

Kiran has also represented India in Foo Kok Keong Cup team championships event in Singapore (2017) in Hong Kong (2018) and in Indonesia ( 2019 )

While Anamika Durgapurohit is representing the Indian team for the second time. Earlier she represented India in Kochi World Championship 2017.

Badminton World Federation conducts this prestigious World Championship once in two years. This year the tenth edition of this biennial event BWF World Senior Championships 2021

will be held from November 28 to December 4 in Palacio de Los Deportes Carolina Marín, Huelva, Spain.

Kiran V Makode has expressed special thanks to K.Vikas Rao ( ZM LIC West Zone ) , Pranay Kumar ( SDM LIC Nagpur DO ) Atish Bannerji ( Manager L& HPF, LIC) for always supporting him.

Kiran and Anamika have also expressed thanks to MBA president Arun Lakhani, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar for their support