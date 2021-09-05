Malvika in Indian team for Thomas & Uber Cup

City's international shuttler Malvika Bansod has been included in the Indian team in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, scheduled in Denmark from October 9-17.

BAI also on Sunday named a 12-member Indian team for the Sudirman Cup, which is slated to take place from September 26 to October 3 in Finland.

For the Thomas and Uber Cup, the London Olympics bronze medallist Saina will be accompanied by the top-3 singles ranks from the trials — Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt and Tasnim Mir — in the 10-member women's team.

The players, for the Thomas and Uber Cup and the Sudirman Cup, were selected on the basis of their performances in the recently-concluded trials apart from the automatic selections of the players/pairs, who are placed inside top-20 in the world rankings.

In the Thomas Cup, the Indian team has been placed in the Group C alongside the defending champions China with Netherlands and Tahiti being the other two teams in the group.

While the women's team has been drawn in Group B along with Thailand, Spain and Scotland in the Uber Cup.

On the other hand, the 12-member team for the Sudirman Cup include top-2 singles from the trials Malvika Bansod and Bhatt.

The biennial tournament will see the Indian team competing along with the defending champions China, Thailand and hosts Finland in Group A.

Quote

" I am very delighted to have been selected to represent India in the biennial events in both Sudhraman as well as Uber cup.I was glad to have performed well at the selection trials held last week at Hyderabad. I am very grateful to the BAI for giving me this opportunity to represent our country . To represent India alongside very experienced players will be the greatest learning experience for me . I am hopeful to give my best in both the tournaments"