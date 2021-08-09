Manik off to a flying start

Nagpur, Aug 9

Manik defeated Amina 3-2 in an inaugural match of Zhund Zopadpatti Football Tournament (South West Division) at Bhagwan Nagar ground on Sunday.

Sachin, Sagar and Prashant scored one goal each for the winning team. Earlier corporator Praful Gudadhe-Patil inaugurated the tournament. Corporator Manoj Gawande , Ajay Handa, Manoj Sable and others were present on the occasion.

The dignitaries congratulated the participating players and wished them well for the tournament.

Amit Shinde, Umesh Deshmukh, Rajesh Kharwade, Arpan Shinde and Avinash Machale are working hard to organize the competition.