Manthan wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, Oct 2

Manthan Shende emerged champion in the rapid chess tournament organised by Brilliant Chess Academy at NDCA Hall, Dhanwate National College Sports Complex on Friday.

The first offline tournament took place after around 18 months due to Covid protocols. Manthan Shende and Krupal Wanjari earned five points each. However, on the basis of the tie-breaker Shende was declared a winner whereas Wanjari secured second place. Sheikh Jilani achieved third place with 4.5 points.

All the Covid protocols were followed during the tournament in which only 26 participants were allowed considering the capacity of the hall.

The prizes were distributed to the following at the hands of NDCA secretary KK Barat, Nilesh Channawar and IA Pravin Pantawane. Two minutes of silence was observed in the memory of Umesh Panbude.

Final rankings

1. Manthan Shende (5, 21), 2. Krupal Wanjjari (5, 20), 3. Sheikh Jilani (4.5, 20.5), 4. Nachankar Harsh (4.5, 1.5), 5. Rudraksh Borkar (4.5, 18.5), 6. Shantanu Rajurkar (4, 20), 7. Vallabh Bhake (4, 19).

U-7: Shlok Suryavanshi (3, 18), Shripad Bhake (2, 17.5), 3. Viraj Maheshwari

U-9: Shubh Goenka (3, 16), Siddhant Keswani (3, 13), Aardhya Chaudhary (1, 15)

U-11: Yugant Ramteke (4 15), Vritika Game (3.5), Mohak Bhagchandani (3).