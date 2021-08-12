MECL inducts automatic digital drill scanner

The drill core scanner was inaugurated on the occasion of 8th Annual Projects Managers’ Meet, 2021 organised to celebrate the superlative achievement of MECL’s physical and financial performance for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21.

CMD of MECL Dr. Ranjit Rath inaugurated the drill scanner in the presence of director (finance) Ghanshyam Sharma, director (technical) Arvind Kumar, CVO MECL Vinod Godghat and the special guest for the event Professor, IIM, Nagpur and the GMs, DGMs, HODs and the Project Managers Prof. Atul Pathak,