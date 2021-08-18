Modern curriculum with Islamisation of education

Lokmat News Network

Nagpur, Aug 17

Soon after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban have avowed to work for the welfare of the people. However it has also targeted the education system that has been on track for two decades. After taking control of Kabul, the Taliban held a meeting with representatives of various universities and higher education institutions at Kandahar University. Concerned that students in universities have strayed from the path of the country’s original ideology, they also issued a fatwa calling for inculcating Islamic thought in students, and for removing allegations that the Taliban are against the modern education system.

Sources at the university told Lokmat Times that the Taliban had assumed such a stand in creating an international image.

‘Lokmat Times’ tried to contact professors from various universities. They discussed the role of the Taliban in the education system. The Taliban had instructed representatives of private and public universities across the region, including high-ranking Afghan officials, Kandahar University deans and professors, to be present immediately. Maulvi Ahmad Shah Shakir, a member of the higher education department, explained the role of the new rulers of Afghanistan. The Taliban’s agenda is to fully Islamize education, with a focus on bridging the gap between madrassas, schools and universities, he said.

Provide international level education

The Taliban will never oppose modern education. Sources at Kandahar University told Lokmat Times that the Taliban representatives had also clarified that the allegation, which has been levelled against them for the last 20 years, should be removed and international standard education should be provided. Meanwhile, the Taliban, which is trying to erase its stigma, has not commented on the girl students’ education and the issue remains unanswered.

Students will be helpless, what will

happen to education?

Coronavirus pandemic closed universities in Afghanistan. The Taliban have taken control of the area. Students are now asking whether the colleges and universities will start again, whether there will be examinations and whether we will make progress?

Education in Afghanistan

-More than 85 universities and institutions of higher learning, both private and public

-Receive more than two lakh students in higher education

-The proportion of female students is less than 20%

-Online courses for female students in collaboration with various countries

-Coronavirus pandemic affected education and now Taliban crisis