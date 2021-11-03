Modern notch up easy win over PHCA

Nagpur, Nov 3

Modern Cricket Academy notched up an easy 167 run victory over PHCA in the VCA organised "B" Division Guzder League Tournament played at Pandav College Ground on Wednesday.

Modern Cricket Academy won the toss and elected to bat first. They amassed 342 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Vikram Batra top scored with 89 runs and he was ably supported by Vrushabh Arsade (64) and Karan Advani (78 runs off 33 balls). For PHCA, Shantanu Bhave picked three wickets whereas Shivam Nimbalkar took two wickets.

Requiring to make 343 runs in 50 overs PHCA could score only 175 all out in 45.5 over. They couldn't sustain fiercely bowling display from S F Rezvi who took four wickets in ten overs giving away just 23 runs while Karan Advanio again produced his all-round performance scalping 2 wickets in 8 overs giving 23 runs.