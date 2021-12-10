MOIL stun Rahul 2-1

The score was equalised (1-1) in the first half. In the 30th minute, Aman Kathote put MOIL ahead. The ball was deflected from Rahul Club defender. Aman collected it and slammed a fabulous goal from 30 yards. With a few seconds remaining for the break an equaliser came to Rahul Club. Thanks to Stanley Peer who headed the goal on the right-wing cross by Gaurav.

After a change of ends both the teams made some good attempts to score but failed to convert opportunities. Finally, in the 85th minute, Rupnath Gajpale scored winning goal for MOIL on solo attempt from centre line defeating rival defenders.

During the proceedings in the 36th-minute MOIL coach Gurunath Kathoute was warned for entering the field. Ajeed Bagde of the same team was shown yellow card for rough tackle. No match will be played on Saturday,