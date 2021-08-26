Mucor survivors' meet by Kingsway

Mucormycosis has been one of the worst epidemic after Covid. There have been a lot of people who have suffered because of it. It has spared no age group. It led to a lot of emergency surgical debridement, prolonged hospitalisation, multiple medications & multidisciplinary management. Kingsway Hospitals is organising Mucor survivors' meet on August 28 from 11:00 a.m. onwards.

Psychological counselling, counselling regarding rehabilitation of the patients will be done.

All the patients & relatives will be given a chance to share their issues and it will be addressed.

This concept has been initiated by the team of doctors which include Dr. Shweta Lohiya (ENT Consultant), Dr. Ashwini Tayade (ID Specialist), Dr. Vipin Dehane(Maxillo Facial Surgeon) & other members of the team which include physicians Dr. Harshwardhan Bora and Dr. Atul Somani, Intensivist Dr. Rajan Barokar, Dr Virendra Belekar & Dr Afzal Sheikh, Ophthalmologist Dr Ashish Kamble & Endocrinologist Dr Pramod Gandhi