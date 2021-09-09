Munje wins eco-friendly Ganesh idol contest

This year too, the two-day competition was recently held free of cost. A large number of 7th and 8th standard students of Nagpur school participated in this competition.

In this competition Atharva Munje a student of C P & Berar Education Society's Prahar Military School bagged the first prize of Rs.3,000. The second prize of Rs. 2,000 was awarded to Tejas Hole, a student of School of Scholars, Wanadongri and the third prize of Rs.1,000 was won by Kishan Patel of GH Raisoni School. Every student who participated was given a memento of Prahar Sanstha and a certificate of appreciation.

In her brief introduction, Flight Lieutenant Shiwali Deshpande, Founder Trustee of Prahar Sanstha informed about the objectives and activities of Prahar Sanstha. Col Avinash Muley was the chief guest at the event. In his speech, he lauded the efforts of Prahar Sanstha for its diverse initiatives to make children brave, creative and hardworking. He further expressed his joy over Prahar's effort in enhancing leadership qualities in youth and paving their way for becoming Officers in the Indian Armed Forces. As the head of the art department of Prahar Sanstha, Dhananjay Pathak worked tirelessly to organise this workshop and competition.

President of Prahar Sanstha Shama Sunil Deshpande, vice-president Dr. Vijaya Khanjzode, Col Dr. Sudhir Deshpande (Retd.), Prahar Wasudeoleela Vidyakunj Principal Darshana Karagjgaonkar were prominently present.