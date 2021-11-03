Nagpur: 6-year-old boy chokes to death while inflating balloon

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old boy died of suffocation after a balloon he was inflating got lodged in his throat, said Nagpur city police on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Swaraj Vihar colony in the city's Nandanvan area at around 4:30pm on Monday, an official said.The name of the boy is Vijay Ramkumar Patel.

"While inflating the balloon, it got lodged in his throat, which led to suffocation. Family members tried to remove the balloon but failed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

Nandanvan police have registered an accidental death and further investigation is underway.

