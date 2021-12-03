Nagpur Academy hold MOIL to 3-3 draw

Nagpur, Nov 12

In an interesting high scoring encounter, Nagpur Academy stage a spectacular comeback to hold MOIL XI to 3-3 draw in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Friday.MOIL forward dominated the first half by scoring three goals. However, in the later half of the play, Nagpur Academy made a good recovery and walked away with a draw.

In the 24th minute, MOIL drew first blood when Sachin Nonhare converted Pravin's pass perfectly. However, his joy was short-lived as four minutes later Abhishek Doifode levelled the score on the pass of Arshad. In the 34th minute Aman headed the goal on the pass of Sachin and put MOIL ahead once again.

In the 39th minute Nonhare once again struck and gave 3-1 lead to MOIL

After a change of ends, MOIL changed their strategy and they got dividends also. In the 67th minute, Doifode scored his second goal on the pass of Athharva and reduced the deficit. An equaliser for MOIL came in the 75th minute thruArshad Ganchi's header on the pass of Abhishek.

In the remaining 15 minutes both the teams battled out to score the winning goal but vain. During the proceedings two MOIL players Khemraj Katlam (60th min) and Bappa Mondal (90th) were cautioned for rough tackle. From the Nagpur Academy side, Atharva Nerwal was shown yellow card in the 66th minute. On Saturday Young Muslim will play Big Ben at 2.30 p.m at the same venue.