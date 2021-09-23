Nagpur boys champs, girls finish third

Nagpur, Sept 23

Nagpur boys team emerged as champions whereas girls team finished third in the recently concluded 31st Maharashtra Senior State Sepak Takraw Championship held at Awadesh Krida Mandal Wardha,

The tournament was played on team event basis. In the final match, Nagpur defeated Nashik by the margin of 2-0. In the first Regu Nagpur defeated Nashik by 2-0 in which the set score was 21-12, 21-17 and in the second Regu Nagpur defeated Nashik by 2-1 in which the set score was 15-21, 21-18, 22-20.

In the semifinal match Nagpur defeated Wardha by 2-1. In the 1st Regu Nagpur defeated Wardha by 2-0 in which the set score was 21-11, 21-17. In the 2nd Regu Nagpur lost to Wardha by 1-2 in which the set score was 15-21, 21-19, 24-25 and in the 3rd Regu Nagpur defeated Wardha by 2-1 in which the set score was 19-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Nagpur girls lost to Nanded 2-1 in the semi-final. In the 1st Regu Nagpur lost to Nanded by 0-2 in which the set score was 18-21, 10-21. In the second Regu Nagpur defeated Nanded by 2-0 in which the set score was 21-11, 21-18 and in the 3rd Regu Nagpur lost to Nanded by 2-1 in which the set score 20-22, 21-17, 21-19.

Nagpur district boys team include Mohd. Sohail, Ashit Shrivas, Samir Thool, Kunal Evnate, Irshad Saghar, Altamas Pasha, Ajay Kannojiya, Mohd. Huzaif, Mohd. Kamran, Gaurav Chandraghire, Swapnil Nagrare, and Sameeruddin Sheikh.

The girls' team was represented by Ritu Sharma, Nikita Shende, Awantika Lokhande, Chetna Rangla, Sneha Uikey, Mehek Sheikh, Vedika Maurya, Awantika Baghel, Ekta, Meenakshi, Avni Baghel, and Divya Sharma. Around 287 players comprising 17 boys teams and nine girls teams participated in the tournament.