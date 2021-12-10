Nagpur: NMC postpones school reopening of classes from 1st to 7th amid Omicron fear

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has again postponed the commencement of classes I to VII in the municipal area till December 15, 2021 in view of the emergence of new variant of Corona Omicron. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued the order on Friday (December 10). Further orders will be issued after December 15 after reviewing the situation regarding Corona.

However, classes from 8th to 12th in the municipal area will continue as before. The Government of Maharashtra had instructed to start classes I to VII. However, the Municipal Commissioner, considering the danger of the new Corona variant, has postponed the commencement of classes I to VII. This decision has been taken by the Municipal Commissioner in accordance with the powers conferred under the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005. According to the circular issued by the education department, regular classes from 1st to 7th standard will remain completely closed till further orders. However, online learning of this class will continue.

The orders / guidelines issued from time to time as per reference orders and the restraining orders and measures applicable thereon shall remain in force till further orders. Any person violating the guidelines issued by this office from time to time for the prohibition of Covid-19 shall be liable to prosecution in accordance with sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, among other legal provisions. A new variant of the corona virus, "Omicron", has recently been discovered and has been declared a variant of Concern by the World Health Organization. Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B has appealed to the citizens to abide by all the rules and regulations and to wear masks, sanitize and social distancing while leaving the house.