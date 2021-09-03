Nagpur with a united front, in Amravati on our own: Rajendra Gavai

Nagpur, Sep 2

In view of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, all RPI factions have come together to form a united Republican Front. Doubts were being raised about the RPI (Gavai) faction. However, RPI (Gavai) factions national general secretary Rajendra Gavai clarified that they would stay with the United Republican Front in Nagpur. However, he said that they would contest the elections alone in Amravati.

Rajendra Gavai spoke to Lokmat Times during a meeting at Deekshabhoomi. Gavai said that the community feels that all groups should come together in Nagpur. We decided to go along with that decision to respect the spirit of the community.

But we have been preparing in Amravati since last year. He expressed his determination to contest the elections on their own without any alliance with any party. However, when it comes to the state, he will meet the head of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Prakash Ambedkar and discuss the alliance with him.