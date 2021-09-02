Narayana students excel in Sportathon

Once again the students of Narayana Vidyalayam Chinchbhuvan, have made their alma mater proud by bringing laurels in the Inter School Sportathon Online Sports Competition organised by The Achievers School.The students participated in various activities like yoga, chess and gymnastics and gave a commendable performance.

In yoga competition Hriday Vakkani in Junior group Std III bagged the gold medal. In the same category Dhwani Vakkani of Std IV also secured the gold medal.

In the junior group gymnastic competition Priyal Chitnis achieved the gold medal.

In the chess competition, first place was bagged by Shaunak Badole and second place by Shraddha Bajaj. The fourth place was secured by Aaradhya Rakhunde In the senior category, students of Narayana Vidyalayam created ripples online by winning in all three categories. Nilay Kulkarni of Std I secured first place whereas Ansh Dhanvij of Std X finished second and the third place was achieved by Dishank Bajaj of Std X.

Students were guided and encouraged by their sports teachers Mr Yogesh Dhiman and Narendra Katole.

The school management, directors and all the teachers have commended the students for their magnificent performance.