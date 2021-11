NCA win Under-13 cricket title

Nagpur, Nov 29

In a cliffhanger, Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) defeated host Dr Ambedkar College Sports Academy (DSCSA) by just two wickets to win Dr R Krishnakumar Memorial Under-13 Cricket Tournament at Dr Ambedkar Colege ground, Deekshabhoomi on Monday.

Batting first DACSA scored 153 losing six wickets in 25 overs. Openers Palash Khandekar (40, 44b, 7x4) and Ranvir Jichkar (26, 40b, 3x4) gave them flying start. Then middle order batsmen Avyesh Bhiwapurkar (36) and Yash Chaude (33) batted well. For NCA, Ayush claimed two wickets for 13 runs whereas Dev Donode, Honey Awasthi and Raj Kapshe got one.

In a thrilling chase, NCA achieved the target sparing one ball and two wickets. They made 154 in 25.5 overs. Thanks to captain Aryan Rathod who played match-winning knock of 57 in 36 ball hitting three boundaries and equal number of sixes. He was well supported by Raj Kapse (35) and Suleman Khan (20). For DACSA, Adiv Soporee got two wickets for 26 runs.

Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surai Sasai was the chief guest of the prize distribution function.

Rajlakshmi Nilatkar, Adv. Suresh Nilatkar, member of Smarak Samiti M R Sute, Vilas Gajghate, principal BM Mehre, vice-principal Dr Arvind Joshi, tournament committee members Shailesh Raulkar, Dr Prashant Bambal, Prashant Kantode, Chandan Shah, Sarang Chumble, Omkar Gagan, Mahesh Dhobe, Suresh Bobde, Pranay Thavkar and others graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Player of the tournament: Palash Khandekar (DACSA), best batsman: Suleman Khan (NCA), best bowler: Ayush Diwedi (Deekshabhoomi XI), best wicket-keeper: Arun Mahajan (Deekshabhoomi XI), best fielder: Aryan Dhawan(Ruby), upcoming player: Malhar Dhurad (Deekshabhoomi XI).