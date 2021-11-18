NDFA Elite Div league from Nov 21

Addressing media persons NDFA president Haresh Vora said ten teams including defending champions Rahul Sankrityaan Club, runners-up Young Muslim Football Club, Rabbani Club, Ansar Club, Nagpur Academy, Nagpur Blues, SECR, Qidwai Club, Big Ben and MOIL will vie for the to honours. An inaugural match would be played between Rahul and Qidwai at 2.30 p.m.

Totla 45 league matches would be played and four will qualify for the super league.

The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs1,25,000 whereas the runners-up will get Rs 75,000. The best player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 25,000. Other cash prizes are man-of-the-final- match (Rs 15,000), best player of runners-up team (7,500), best goalkeeper (Rs 7,500), best defender (Rs 5,000) and coaches of both the finalists teams (Rs 5,000 each).

Vora said all the covid protocols would be followed during the tournament and only fully vaccinated players would be allowed to play. As per WIFA guidelines three Unde-19 players is must in the playing eleven. JSW Kalmeshwar Head Paresh Shah, Shekhar Bharadwaj, NDFA secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, CEO Eugene Norbat, vice president Atmaram Pande, Kamil Ansari and others were present at the press conference.

School, women div tournaments

NDFA president Haresh Vora said apart from elite division, super division, senior division and first division tournaments this year school division and women division football tournaments will be organised. the matches will be played t various grounds and attractive cash prizes will be awarded.

Football to be promoted in rural areas

With a view to promote the game of football in rural areas, some elite division matches will be organised at JSW's Kalmeshwar ground. " JSW has good football infrastructure at Kalmeshwar. We are going to hold some matches there. Transportation facility would be provided to the teams. We are also exploring the facility to conduct some matches at Umred and Ramtek", he said.