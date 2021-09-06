NDFA sub-committees formed; Eugeue CEO, Abid jt secretary

Nagpur, Sept 6

The sub-committees of Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) has been formed during the executive meeting of the association.

NDFA president Haresh Vora presided over the meeting where secretary Iqbal Kashmiri announced the committees.

Eugene Norbert was appointed as CEO whereas Abid Khan was nominated as joint secretary. Stanley Gregory, Bernad D'Souza and Hemant Sahani will be the assistant secretaries.

The discussion about starting league tournament was held and the players' transfer process would be launched soon.

Sub-committees

Proest Committee: Mohammad Mubin (chairman), Eugene Norbar, Vishal Naidu, Dey.

Appeal Committee: Haresh Vora, Abid Khan, Adnan Ali, and Ankush Bhadange.

Ground Commitee: Abdul Latif, Hemant Sahani, Khlaid Ansari, Jerpot Satyanaryan and \A.B.Khan

Disciplinary Committee: A.B.Khan, Vishal Naidu, Pappan Pramanik and Hemant Sahani

Referee Committee: Stanley Gregory and Barnard Desuza

League Committee: Atmaram Pandey, Abdul Latif. Barnard Desuza, Sanjay Kathale, Stayanaryan Jerpot, Dey, Dr.Kamal Ansari and Abid Khan