NDFA to start its academy soon

Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) is starting its academy soon and for that, within a week the registration process would start.

NDFA president Haresh Vora said, " We want to nurture talent with state-of-the-art facilities. Diet of the players would be closely monitored. Highly qualified coaches will offer the training. There would be academy manage,r physiotherapist, nutritionist, etc".

He said the coaches and international players who will render their services include AshokYadav, Abdul Abid, former international player Abdul Khalique, Ishrat Kamal, AdnanAli, Sheikh Ali, Abdullah Ansari and Ritesh Inamula.

The registration fees for all the category players would Rs 2,000. Aprt from it the coaching fees for 17 to 21 age group players would Rs 1500 per month and rs 1200 per month for 10 to 16 age group players. The coaching programme includes basic skills, ball controlling, strength training, speed training, endurance/pressure training, 5vs 5 small-sided games (attacking, defensive), constructive football and full sided games.