NDUHA selects five sr women for Pune trial

Out of the 20 players who attended two days trials conducted at Vidarbha Women's Hockey Association Ground, Sadar five were selected. Those who have been selected include Muskan Upadhyay, Jyuthika Bodkhe, Monali Khewale,Zabiya Gani Khan, Shweta Munghate. The three stand-byes include Palak Sharma, Kanak Zodape, Shksha Kalakoti.

The five selected players from Nagpur district will now attend the final selection trials to be conducted by Hockey Maharashtra at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi, Pune, on September 17. The selected players will represent the Hockey Maharashtra team in the forthcoming Hockey India organise Sr. women's National championship is likely to be held in the month of October.