Nilay, Debojyoti, Nilay excel in U-18 chess

Nagpur, Sept 9

Nilay Kulkarni, Debojyoti Ghoshal and Hridbeg Choudhury excelled in Under-18 chess event of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass’ annual sports meet Censports recently.

In the second edition of the virtual tourney, Nilay of Narayana Vidyalayam, Wardha Road; Debojyoti from Saraswati Vidyalaya, Shankar Nagar and hosts’ Hridbeg (Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass Nagpur) achieved first, second and third place respectively. .

In yoga in the U-15 boys section, Tanish Pravin Alamdohkar of CPS,Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur finished third whereas in the girls' section, Anmol Bansal from CPS, Katol Road, Nagpur emerged runners-up.

Sports for All (SFA), a national sports organisation, organised the event. Both organisations worked tirelessly to spread the joy of sporting across the participating nations — India, the USA, the UAE, Oman, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. This year the participation of sports players was at an all-time high with 2853 children contesting in yoga, chess, sports quiz, karate (kata) and speedcubing. The Directors of Centre Point Group of Schools Aruna Upadhyaya, Arun Upadhyaya, Radhika Rajwade, Dr Jai Singh Rajwade, the Management of Lighthouse Learning and Mukta Chatterjee, Founder principal and advisor, Radhika Mehra, principal, Perveen Cassad, VicePrincipal, Bhakti Bobde, HOD Sports of Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass Chetak Khedikar along with his team extended their congratulatory wishes to the winners and wished them the best in their endeavours.

RESULTS Chess: U-9: Abhinav Anand (New Horizon Gurukul, Bengaluru); Krisha Jain (Podar International School, Powai); Namah Vipin (Orchids, The International School, Horamavu, Bengaluru). U-11: Yashika Prasad (BDM International School); Aarush Nair (Palghar Lions School, Palakkad); Mithilesh Ranjithkumar (Gulf Indian School, Karaikudi). U-15: Jaisal Shah (J BCN International School, Parel, Mumbai); Sara Gupta (Aditiya Birla World Academy, Mumbai); Sreedeep Ganguli (BDM International School). U-18: Nilay Kulkarni (Narayana Vidyalayam); Debojyoti Ghoshal (Saraswati Vidyalaya); Hridbeg Choudhury (Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass).

Yoga: U-11 Boys: Anmol Raj ( Valley View School, Jamshedpur); Umang Chheda (Euro School, Mumbai); Parmesh Sharma (Delhi Public School, Bangalore East). U-11 Girls: Likhitha Pai (Children’s Academy Asha Nagar, Mumbai); Anuska De (Little Flower School, Jamshedpur); Mihika Mahajan (Euro School). U-15 Boys: Adribhu Dey (Little Flower School); Aarav Rathi (Children’s Academy), Tanish Pravin Alamdohkar (CPS, (Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur). U-15 Girls: Moupriya Maity ( Vidyasagar Shishu Niketan, Paschim Medinipur); Anmol Bansal (CPS, Katol Road, Nagpur); Anshika Singh (Euro School, Gachibowli, Hyderabad).

U-18 Boys: Aman Kumar (APJA Kalam High School, Jamshedpur); Gautam Gupta (Pant Nagar English Medium School, Mumbai); Soumyarup Sengupta (DPS, Electronic City, Bengaluru). U-18 Girls: Sreelekha Ghosh, Shreya Roy (both BDM International School, Kolkata); Yashika Dhanka (Carmel School, Kareli).