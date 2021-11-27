Ninjas, Darevevils, Lions, Smasher in SF

Nagpur, Nov 27

Ninjas along with Daredevils, Lions and Smashers entered into the semis of Atal Bahadur Singh Memorial Nagpur Veterans' Badminton League organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Saturday.

In group 'A', Ninjas were at the top with four wins followed by Smashers with three, Rockets two, Shuttlers one and Tigers nil.

Similarly, in group 'B', Lions were at the top with three wins and Daredevils were second with 2 wins., Baddies 1 win and Flickers 0 wins.

In the semis to be played on Sunday Ninjas will take on Daredevils whereas Lions will lock horns with Smashers. The prize distribution function will be held at 4 p.m.

Earlier NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar, vice president Shriram Purohit members Bhavana Agrey, Madhav Soman, Anant Apte, Gurdeep Arora and Sneha Faizpurkar were also present during the function.

This is the first open tournament conducted by NDBA since the Covid 1 pandemic.