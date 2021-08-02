No mention of indoor halls in state notificaiton

The indoor halls are closed for last two months since the government imposed the curbs to curb the second wave of Corona pandemic.

As the cases reduce, the players and coaches consistently urged the government authorities to reopen indoor halls. According to coaches, the livelihood of number of coaches depends on coaching only. Whereas the players are concerned their routine practice has been hampered due to closure of indoor halls.

Even some coaches met guardian minister Dr Nitin Raut, district collector R Vimala and other authorities and expressed their concerns but of no use.

In this regard when contacted DSO Avinahs Pund he said, “ About divisional sports complex indoor hall, we follow the instructions of NMC commissioner. So far we have not received any orders from the corporation authorities to re-open the halls”.

NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar said, “ There is no mention of indoor halls in the state government notification. The corporation follow the directive issued by the government only”.

Director of the department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi also said about Subhedr hall they have not received any instructions from the corporation.

Whatever it may be but the one thing is sure that both players and coaches are disappointed over state government's approach towards sports particularly indoor games.The Maharashtra government on Monday announced further relaxations of coronavirus curbs in 25 districts showing low positivity rate of the infection, extending the existing business timings of shops and allowing shopping malls to operate in these districts. However, the sportspersons and coaches are once again disappointed as there is no mention of indoor halls in the notification issued by the government.

