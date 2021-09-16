Nothing is impossible for hard worker: Tiwari

Alfiya clinched gold medal in the AIBa Youth World Championship in Poland. The award was presented to Alfiya at the hands of Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari at Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Standing Committee Hall of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Civil Lines.

While addressing the gathering, Tiwari said, “Nothing is impossible for hard workers. If one has set a goal in life and works toward achieving it with full focus and dedication, one is bound to succeed. After achieving the target, one must keep working hard to maintain that level. Alfiya has set a new benchmark for others to follow,”

Tiwari added, “Being President of Nagpur Mahanagar Boxing Association, I am in regular touch with city boxers.When I first met Alfiya, I was told that the girl was talented and that she would win medals at top level. Even after achieving that level, I don’t find any loss of intensity in her approach toward the sport. It is very important aspect. Success has not got into her head and her feet are still grounded.” Senior Corporator Sunil Agrawal, NMC Sports Officer Piyush Ambulkar, JCI Nagpur Royal President Nirav Rege, Secretary Saloni Dubey, Founder President Sanjay Dubey, JCI’s Javed Rana, Swati Sarda, Ajesh Chawla, Chetan Randiye, Manish Jaiswal and Alfiya’s father Akram Pathan were among those who were prominently present on the occasion.