Now heart transplant faciity at Nagpur also

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated hospital's Heart Failure Clinic and Heart Transplant Unit.

The state-of-the-art unit has been launched at Viveka Hospital in association with MGM Healthcare, Chennai. Director of heart and lungs transplant department of MGM Healthcare Dr Kr Balkrishnan, joint director Dr KG Suresh Rao, cardiology and heart failure programme senior advisor Dr R Ravikumar and senior advisor of Viveka Hospital heart specialist Dr Prashant Jagtap, Dr KG Jayprasanna graced the occasion. Viveka is 100-bed modern hospital including 20 ICU, 10 SICU beds and five modern operation theatres. Hospital has also a kidney transplant facility. Dr Jagtap said Viveka Hospital will give best service with the help of MGM Healthcare.

Medical devices t to be produced at MIHAN: Gadkari

Earlier only Chennai was the option for heart transplant but now this facility is available in Nagpur also, said Nitin Gadkari on the occasion. " It is very painful to lose our close relatives for the lack of medical facilities. During corona pandemic we all have experienced the necessity of health facilities. In the developed nation out of ten doctors four are Indians. India has the best brain but has no research facilities. On London Stree 4,000-bed hospital will come up in future. Apart from it on the lines of Vishakhapattanam , medical device park will be developed at MIHAN, assured Gadkari.