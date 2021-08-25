NRR members participate in Saucony Run

Members of Nagpur Runners and Riders participated in the Saucony Run. Saucony is a 123- year-old North American manufacturer of footwear and apparel for athletes.

The event was organised under the guidance of Ashish Agrawal who is brandaAmbassador for Saucony Shoes for Central India in Association with Ncyclopedia. About 60 members of Nagpur Runners and Riders participated in the 10 km run. The run was followed by fitness games like plank & push up challenge. Soodesh Jhawar, Pankaj Sachani & Sunny Adwani won the events respectively.

The run on August 22 (Sunday) was the first in a series Saucony plans to organize in different parts of the city to create awareness about running, fitness and its benefits. This is a part of a larger plan to make Nagpur a healthy city.

Agrawal thanked Brightex Synergyizer Pvt Ltd on behalf of Saucony India for the platform to conduct this event.