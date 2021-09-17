Objection against MSBA voting rights overruled

Nagpur, Sept 17

In a surprising development despite the suspension of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA) for the last two years by Basketball Federation of India (BFI) the representatives of MSBA got the voting rights in Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA) elections that will take place on September 24 at Puue.The grievance redressal committee comprising election officer retired judge SN Sardesai, Adv. Dilip Hande, Shantaram Jadhav and Shrirang Inamdar has turned down the objection raised by the secretary of Amravati District Basketball Association Jayant Deshmukh stating that the names of MSBA representatives Govind Muthukumar and Lalit Nahata are registered as per rules with MOA. Therefore the complaint against them has been disposed of. Saturday is the last date of withdrawal of nomination forms.Jayant Deshmukh in his complaint has raised the strong objection for including MSBA name in the voter's list stating that the affiliation of MSBA is kept in abeyance by BFI since 1-3-2019. Since last more than two years, MSBA is continued to be suspended by BFI for the want of charity commissioner registration. Till today MSBA does not possess charity registration certificate. On the basis of order passed by Bombay High Court, Nagpur bench an ad-hoc committee is constituted by the BFI which has conducted all the state basketball championships since then.Talking to Lokmat Times former vice-president of Maharashta State Basketball Association and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Shatrughna Gokhale said, “ I personally intimated to MOA several times through emails about thee developments. In my communication, I attached the letter of BFI and latest order by Joint Charity Commissioner dated 10-01-2021. Still MSBA is included in the election process of MOA which is the breach of orders passed by the different courts of law.”According to Gokhale, as per MOA constitution the associations which are duly registered under the societies Registration Act and of Maharashtra Public Trust Act can be included as a member of the Maharashtra Olympic Association. “If MSBA is suspended by the parent body then how can the association continue to be the member of MOA”, questioned Gokhale.He has also alleged that the grievance committee never asked the MSBA to produce the documents, instead rely on a just list provided by MOA. “ After registering our objections to the grievance committee, we never called for the hearing also. Now election officer should ask Fir required documents either to MOA or MSBA and decide the matter before the election.”It may be mentioned here that when Lokmat Times had contacted MOA secretary Balasaheb Landge in April 2021 he said the matter will be discussed in the executive committee meeting. However, as per sources, the issue of MSBA suspension was never discussed in any meeting.