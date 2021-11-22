OCLF-2021 from Nov 26

Nagpur, Nov 22

SGR Knowledge Series once again is organising Orange City Literature Festival -2021, 3rd edition (OCLF), India’s greatest literary festival. from November 26.

The annual three-day event consists of a pure fusion of words, art, speeches, creativity, learnings, and wisdom with innovative experiences. Popular faces, intellectual interactions, healthy conversations, and plenty of networking opportunities are part of the OCLF festival.

The third edition of the festival will be organized from November 26 to 28. The three-day event will comprise offline sessions on the inaugural and the last day whereas an online session on November 27. The hybrid lit fest will again come up with new and immersive experiences with speakers like Kabir Bedi, Prabhu Chawla, Meeta Vashisht, Sushma Mukherjee, Bharat Dabholkar, Devdutt Patnaik, Rajan Welukar, Radhakrishnan Pillai, Andrew Otis and Major General CD Sawant.

The event will be inaugurated at the hands of actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha. During the event book launch of "The art of winning- the Chanakya way" by Dr.Radhakrishnan Pillai will be announced. Followed by the inauguration ceremony there will be opening sessions by Indian Bollywood film score composer and music director Ismail Darbar along with an opening interview of Dr. Radhakrishnan Pillai on "Chanakya Niti" in conversation with Dr. Ashutosh Paturkar and Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi on "Stories I Must Tell ; The Emotional Life of an Actor" in Conversation with Manjula Narayan.