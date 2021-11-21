Olympic probable shuttler Mugdha struggling for funds

Nagpur, Nov 21

City shuttler Mugdha Agrey is considered as one of the probable shuttler for 2024 Olympics but due to financial constrain she is finding it difficult to participate in international tournaments. Therefore, in social media post, she has appealed to the donors and corporates to help her so that she can bring laurels to the country.

Mugdha's current BWF (Badminton World Federation) ranking is 97 and BAI (Badminton Association of India) ranking is 12. At one time her best BWF ranking was 59 and third Indian after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal before the pandemic hit the world.

Talking to Lokmat Times Mugdha said, “ I’m being considered a probable for 2024 Olympics from India among other names but without playing international tournaments, I won’t be able to make it. I need sponsors to support me to play as many international tournaments as possible so that I can make it to Top 16 in the BWF rankings for 2024 Olympics".

So far Mugdha has won two silver medals (Ghana International Series 2019 and Lagos International Challenge 2017) and two bronze medals (Bangladesh and India International Challenge 2018).

She said, “ I was a regular participant at Super Series and Grand Prix tournaments and have won national tournaments at open as well as school level. After the pandemic, due to financial constraint, I’m unable to play international tournaments because of which my world ranking has slipped to 97”, she said.

At presentwho Mugdha is preparing for an international tournament to be held at Bangladesh in the first week of December said, “ Not everyone is a child prodigy, and I’ve worked my sweat out to reach this stage today. I’m a dedicated, determined, and hardworking athlete. I request organisations, companies, associations, and individuals to support me by sponsoring my Badminton career and efforts to make this dream possible. Contribution can be made at the below link also:”

MBA can't help much, corporates should come forward: Lakhani

In this regard when contacted Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) Arun Lakhani said, “ Mugdha has tremendous potential. If she gets success in a couple of major tournaments she will definitely move forward. As far as MBA is concerned, the association can't help her much but personally speaking I will see how can I help her. She is receiving good response on social media. I am already helping another talented city shuttler Malvika Bansod. Corporates should come forward and help the deserving players”.