One can't write off Umesh: Banerjee

Nagpur, Sept 8

After remaining away from Test cricket for around eight months, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav fondly called as 'Vidarbha Express' made a sensational comeback in the fourth Test against England and propelled India into an emphatic victory.

Expressing happiness over his performance in a comeback match his initial coach and former Indian fast bowler Subroto Banejree while talking to Lokmat Times said, “ Umesh is such a player that nobody can write him off. He will be always there for you. It is up to the team management how they utilise his talent. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world and whenever he got the opportunity he has delivered his best. He is match-winning player.”

Yadav claimed total six wickets in the match and also scored crucial 25 runs in the first innings. In the process, he has also achieved 150- Test wicket mark. While speaking over his comeback Banerjee who has played one Test match and six ODIs for India said, “ I am very happy to see Umesh performing and winning the match. He has contributed with both bat and ball. Although he was away from Test cricket for around eight months he capitalized on the opportunity and justified his selection”, he said.

Subroto who had trained Yadav in VCA academy when he had yet to make his India debut said England captain Joe Root's wicket by Umesh changed the complexion of the match. “ If you ask me then I can say that Root's wicket was one of the turning points of the match. England was winning only because of his runs and Umesh got his wicket. The way Umesh cleaned bowler him that was a terrific delivery”, he said.

Asked over the years what changes he has noticed in Umesh Banerjee said, “Umesh was good earlier and today also. That is why he is in the Indian team. Since I trained him from a very young age, I can read his mind. He always remains in my contact. Sometimes he frustrates for not getting the opportunity but that is part and parcel of the game. What is important is to seize the opportunity. He exactly did the same thing in the fourth Test match.”

Nowadays Indian pace attack is being termed as one of the best in the world and Subroto is not an exception to this. “Definitely, this is one of the best pace attacks at present. Earlier one or two fast bowlers and three spinners used to play. But today the experienced spinner like R Ashwin who has taken 413 Test wickets is warming the benches. It means that your fast bowling attack is very strong”.

Asked on the basis of this performance whether Umesh will get the chance in the fifth Test at Manchester. Subroto said, “ Umesh deserves a chance but the thing is that Manchester wicket is spinning track. The team management can go with two spinners. If that happened then he can play or not.”