'Online classes affect students' lifestyle'

Nagpur, Aug 12'

According to lifestyle medicine physician, Dr Roma Sarnaik students throughout the country have been trying to cope up with the change in their study and exam pattern since last year. They have been facing major challenges due to online classes, their lifestyle has been affected significantly, many chronic diseases are on the rise among this age group and finding the motivation to stay consistent with studies has been difficult for the majority.

Tip Top Convent, Nagpur organised one such workshop for the students of ninth and 10th standard. The resource person, Dr Roma Sarnaik taught them the relation between mental and physical health, and how both are interdependent on our lifestyle. She helped them realise the importance of working towards a good health status in this age so as to have a healthy body, free of diseases as adults. Various real-life examples were provided, and Dr. Roma shared her own experiences as a student with everyone.

The students were given easy-to-follow nutritional, exercise and stress management tips. The workshop was interactive and got a good response from over 100 students. The session concluded by a question answer session, where Dr. Roma clarified the doubts of many students..Principal of Tip Top Convent Ketki Siras,\ also attended the whole workshop.