Over 100-yr- old YMFC to get a facelift

Nagpur, Aug 26

City's more than 100-year-old football club Young Muslim which has produced several international and national-level football players and has been dominating the NDFA's football league for the last several years will see a lot of development in the coming days.

This is for the first time that the Momnpura based club will get the facelift since it comes into existence. union minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned Rs 54 lakh from MP fund. Apart from this MLA Vikas Kumbhare has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for water harvesting at the venue. The work has already started and it is expected to be completed in next two-three months. Talking to Lokmat Times YMFC president and corporator Kamil Ansari said, “ Our club has a glorious history and in 2015 we have completed 100 years. Even Br. Sheshrao Wankhede was our player in 1938. Football is one of the favourite sports in Mominpura area. We are thankful to Nitin Gadkari for giving us funds for developmental works.”

Ansari revealed that the developmental work has already started a few months back but due to Corona first and second-wave it was halted for some time. He informed that the developmental works include maintenance of the stadium, leveling of ground, changing rooms, maintenance of floodlights, installation of new gate to the ground, boundary wall etc.“ The ground has the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 spectators and an equal number of spectators use to watch the matches under the floodlights from their respective buildings. You can gauge how the game is popular in Mominpura area”, he said.

Asked whether NDFA matches will be hosted at this venue once the developmental works completed Kamil Ansari said, “ Right from 1941 we have taken the ground on lease. We are regularly paying lease for last 80 years. Due to the densely popular area, we have some limitations. We have 52,200 square feet of ground. There is no scope for expansion of ground. We can organise nine-a-side football tournament only.”