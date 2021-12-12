Owais last minute goal gives victory to Ansar

Nagpur, Dec 12

Mohammad Owais's last-minute (90th) sensational goal gave 1-0 victory to Ansar Sporting over RabbaniClub, Kamptee in JSW Elite Division Football organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Sunday.

When the match was heading towards a goalless draw, Ansar Sporting got a corner kick in the 90th minute. Thanks to Owais who scored a spectacular header on the kick of Mushtajab and gave sensational victory to Ansar over strong Rabbani. The victory margin would have more had Shorabh not missed two golden chances. Rabbani's GuammImran gave the cross to Moiz on two occasion but the latter failed to capitalised on them.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned three Ansar players Fuzail Pasha (14 th min), Md Rizwan (59th min) and Nusrat Kamal (90 2 min). From Rabbani Rashid Asad (53rd min) was cautioned for rough tackle.

From Monday, the matches will be played at JSW Kalmeshwar ground. SECR (HQ) will take on Big Benat 2.30 p.m.