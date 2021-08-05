Panbude memorial chess tournament on August

Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) will be conducting Late Umesh Panbude Benefit Online Blitz Chess Tournament on August 8.

According to a press release, the meet, which will be sponsored by Manoj Itkelwar, will be played on lichess.org platform from 6 pm. The time control will be of 5 minutes each and 11 rounds will be played during the competition. The entry fee is Rs 100 and the same will be accepted till August 7 till 11.30 pm. The tournament carries a total prize money of Rs 5000 with the winner getting Rs 1000. The second place finisher will get Rs 700 and third spot finisher Rs 500. The best girl player of the meet will get Rs 200. The best veteran player will also get Rs 200. Lichess User ID is mandatory to play the tournament.

During tournament arbiters can ask any player to play on video call or zoom call. If the player fails to play on video call then the player will be disqualified from tournament, informs a press release. Organiser/Arbiters decision will be final and binding to all. If any player is found suspicious for using external help, he will not be considered for calculation of prizes. Organisers reserves the right to identify and block the suspicious players during the event/after the event as well to ensure fairplay, adds the release issued by KK Barat, Secretary, NDCA. More details regarding entry can be had from IA Pravin Pantawane, IA Deepak Chavan or IA Swapnil.