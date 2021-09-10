Paryushan Parva of Digambar Jain Samaj begins

Due to Covid infection, only temple office-bearers and priests are allowed to perform abhishek and other rituals. . Jain Acharyashri Guptinandi Ji Gurudev and Acharyashri Pulaksagarji Gurudeo have appealed to the devotees to do the rituals at home and follow the Covid protocols.

President of Shri Digambar Saitwal Jain Mandir Sanstha Dilip Shivankar said Paryushan Parva is one of the important festivals for Jain devotees. During this period lot of devotees visit the temples for abhishek. He has appealed to the administration to allow them to open the temples for a specific time.