Patel, Kapse, Dumbhere advance

Nagpur, Oct9

Vaibhav Patel along with Shrikant Kapse and Prashant Dumbhere made winning start in Late Rahul Pund Memorial Snooker Tournament 2021 that kick started in style on Saturday.

Both seasoned players Vaibhav Patel and Abhishek Sarda were going head to head. In the first of three frames Vaibhav Patel was leading by four points on pink ball. Vaibhav Patel was snookered on the pink ball but he managed to pot the pink ball to go one up in best of three frames. Vaibhav in the second frame potted some good long shots and siezed the frame and match63-46, 68-26.

In the second match, Saurabh Kumre faced a tough opponent in the form of Shrikant Kapse where Skrikant dominated the first frame to win by a score of 101-16. In the second frame Saurabh made a great comeback to win the frame on the black ball. However, Shrikant displayed great skills in the decider frame to win the match by the score of 2-1 (101-16, 62-69, 83-18)

In the third match, Prashant Dumbhere defeated Bhavesh Vasani 30-68, 41-36, 56-49. Bhavesh Vasani won the first frame 68-30. In the second frame Bhavesh was leading by 10 points on pink ball but Prashant kept his cool and potted both pink and black to take the match to a decider frame. In the decider frame again Bhavesh was leading by 15 points on brown ball. Prashant potted a good long pot on the brown and followed it with blue and pink. Match went right down the wire where Prashant potted the match ball to secure a thrilling victory.