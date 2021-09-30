Patil emerges runners-up in ITF toruney

Nagpur, Oct 30

City's Sachin Patil emerged runners-up in International Tennis Federation ITF Seniors Tour - Men’s Singles 35 Tournament at Jalandhar recently. In the gruelling semi-final clash, Patil defeated Arun Uppal in a marathon battle that lasted for three and half hours. After semi-final, the final match was played after eight hours with no time for recovery. However, after giving a tough fight for four and half hours, Patil went down to top seed Narendra Singh Choudhary, With this achievement, Sachin Patil has advanced his International Tennis Federation ITF ranking.

Sachin Patil’s vision for Nagpur is to promote local talent and help them make a mark on the National and International tennis scene. He provides quality tennis coaching to students in Nagpur at Sincere Tennis Academy under the aegis of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sports Academy.