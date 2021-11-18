Patni Toyota opens at Great Nag Road

The newly added setup is designed for customer convenience and within city limits providing the New Car display and Test Drive cars availability. With state of art showroom facility to serve our customers in best possible way.

Patni Toyota is offering the product line inclusive of Premium Hatchback car Glanza and offering the Compact SUV Urban Cruiser along with India’s favourite MPV Innova Crysta and Styled to Inspire the all New Fortuner and Legender.

Under the guidance of Yash Patni the dealership business will be managed by Rehan A. Khan (GM-Sales) an Automobile Sales professional with 15 years of rich experience and Kunal Pilley (Sales Manager) having 10 years’ experience in Customer Satisfaction.

The dealership will be operational 7 days a week from 10.00 am till 7.00 pm for Sales at Great Nag road and Wadi, whereas 9.30 am till 6.30 pm in Wadi for service.