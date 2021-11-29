Paytm revenue from operations up by 64%

The company’s contribution profit grew to ₹2.6 billion in Q2 FY 2022, year-on-year increase of 592%. The contribution margin jumped to 24.0% of revenue from 5.7% the previous year. Paytm posted an improved Adjusted EBITDA margin to (39%) of revenues in Q2 FY 2022 (₹4,255 million), from (64%) of revenues Q2 FY 2021 (₹4,267 million), along with increased investments in technology and merchant base expansion.